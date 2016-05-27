LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary

* Mexico's ICA reports US$79m loss * Homebuilder gets US$48m to re-start * EM corporate leverage at new high: BAML * Brazil may come back to market this year By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/26 5/25 5/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 473 473 485 0 -24 - - BARBADOS 652 647 649 5 -6 48 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 366 363 369 3 11 -120 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 100 92 95 8 5 14 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 272 273 279 -1 3 -17 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 484 484 487 0 -8 -33 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 418 412 416 6 -5 3 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 904 900 916 4 -46 -411 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 681 676 684 5 15 41 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 298 294 295 4 -6 -4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 430 425 427 5 -10 -19 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 197 199 -1 1 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 206 203 206 3 2 0 272 (2/11/16) PERU 202 201 206 1 2 -29 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 208 203 204 5 19 110 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 259 255 259 4 2 -9 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2929 2886 2939 43 156 137 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows most sovereigns wider Ten-day shows 10 of 17 sovereigns wider Ecuador has tightened 411bp YTD PIPELINE: Argentina's Province of Cordoba will start roadshows next week with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond, according to an investor source. The borrower, rated B3/B-, will be in Los Angeles and London on May 31, in New York and Boston on June 1 and in New York on June 2. The deal is being done in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017 bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25. Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini mandated Goldman Sachs for roadshows that wrapped up on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The company is rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's. Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)