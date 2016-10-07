LATAM CLOSE-No USD deals priced in LatAm primary this week

* Banco Hipotecario sold amortizer Thursday night * LatAm stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty * Brazil sees lowest inflation in a September since 1998 By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. PRICED LAST NIGHT: Argentina's Banco Hipotecario on Thursday priced a US$400m-equivalent three-year amortizing bond at par to yield 250bp over the Badlar rate. The 144a/Reg S notes are denominated in Argentine pesos and payable in US dollars. Given Thursday's Badlar rate the yield equates to 24.7292%. BCP Securities, Deutsche Bank and Santander led the transaction. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00bn OCT VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00bn YTD VOLUME: 91 tranches for US$89.381bn Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/6 10/5 10/4 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 436 423 420 13 12 - - BARBADOS 632 635 638 -3 -14 28 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 292 296 293 -4 1 -194 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 64 68 -1 -13 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 212 210 -4 2 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 387 384 382 3 1 -130 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 352 343 338 9 14 -63 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 846 856 856 -10 -4 -469 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 528 515 495 13 55 -112 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 243 241 237 2 2 -59 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 380 377 375 3 -2 -69 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 168 172 174 -4 -12 -26 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 143 146 146 -3 -13 -63 272 (2/11/16) PERU 135 137 136 -2 -13 -96 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 207 206 210 1 -16 109 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 212 212 -1 -5 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 1976 1986 1992 -10 -263 -816 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed Ten-day trend: 10 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 23bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 59bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 109bp PIPELINE LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US commencing on October 12. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Meeting schedule as follows: October 12, Santiago; October 14, Los Angeles; October 17, London; October 18, Boston; October 19, New York. Global Bank, from Panama, is preparing a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in Boston on Wednesday and Los Angeles on Thursday. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Nafin, a Mexican development bank, wrapped up roadshows last week, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds. The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 2020 and 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the transaction. The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) is roadshowing this week and next to market a potential debut 144A/Reg S bond offering. The borrower was scheduled to be in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday and in Jamaica on Friday. Next week, it will head to Switzerland on October 10, London on October 11, Boston on October 12, the mid Atlantic coast on October 13, the West Coast on October 14. Roadshows will finish in New York on October 17 and 18. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the meetings Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), a Mexican state-owned utility, is marketing a possible US$1bn 10-year bond. The borrower finished roadshows in New York and Boston on Wednesday. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)