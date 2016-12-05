版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 03:51 BJT

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Mexico picks BHP Billiton for Pemex partnership
    * Total, ExxonMobil among winners in Mexico deepwater auction
    * Brazil services slip further in November
    * Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      12/2  12/1  11/30  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          507   508    491   -1    35    -           -
 BARBADOS           621   607    615   14    16    17    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             326   323    309    3    19   -160   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               80    78    77     2    2     -6    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           224   229    227   -5   -17   -65    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         457   443    439   14    42   -60    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      416   407    403    9    34    1     542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            746   738    749    8   -31   -569  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        597   615    607   -18   54   -43    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          318   302    305   16    33    16    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            387   388    390   -1    6    -62    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             219   219    216    0    -4    25    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             183   182    180    1    2    -23    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               169   166    166    3    1    -62    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  248   244    241    4    21   150    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            244   240    238    4    8    -24    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2410  2474  2479   -64   40   -382  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change: 11 of 17 sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Dominican Republic 1bp wider
    YTD: Mexico 25bp wider
    YTD: Venezuela 382bp tighter
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐