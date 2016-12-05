LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mexico picks BHP Billiton for Pemex partnership * Total, ExxonMobil among winners in Mexico deepwater auction * Brazil services slip further in November * Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/2 12/1 11/30 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 507 508 491 -1 35 - - BARBADOS 621 607 615 14 16 17 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 326 323 309 3 19 -160 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 80 78 77 2 2 -6 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 224 229 227 -5 -17 -65 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 457 443 439 14 42 -60 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 416 407 403 9 34 1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 746 738 749 8 -31 -569 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 597 615 607 -18 54 -43 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 318 302 305 16 33 16 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 387 388 390 -1 6 -62 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 219 219 216 0 -4 25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 183 182 180 1 2 -23 272 (2/11/16) PERU 169 166 166 3 1 -62 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 248 244 241 4 21 150 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 244 240 238 4 8 -24 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2410 2474 2479 -64 40 -382 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: 11 of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Dominican Republic 1bp wider YTD: Mexico 25bp wider YTD: Venezuela 382bp tighter PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.