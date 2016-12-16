LATAM CLOSE-No deals price this week in LatAm primary

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LatAm primary appears shut for 2016 * Protests, looting in Venezuela as cash dries up * Economy, scandals hit popularity of Brazil's Temer By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 DECEMBER VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$6.25bn YTD VOLUME: 109 tranches for US$102.281bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/15 12/14 12/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 490 482 491 8 -17 - - BARBADOS 600 602 604 -2 -21 -4 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 304 293 299 11 -22 -182 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 67 70 2 -11 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 198 194 205 4 -26 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 431 425 425 6 -26 -86 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 394 381 385 13 -22 -21 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 680 673 681 7 -66 -635 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 520 510 525 10 -77 -120 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 261 260 280 1 -57 -41 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 346 347 350 -1 -41 -103 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 192 192 201 0 -27 -2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 166 161 169 5 -17 -40 272 (2/11/16) PERU 157 152 158 5 -12 -74 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 210 216 0 -38 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 227 223 227 4 -17 -41 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2261 2226 2215 35 -149 -531 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day: 15 of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day: all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados tighter by 4bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 635bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 2bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.