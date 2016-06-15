版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Fed still sees two 2016 hikes
    * Brazil's Usiminas cuts debt deal
    * Petrobras extends deadline
    * Oi bonds keep selling off
    * Fitch cuts Rio de Janeiro to B-

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
     SOVEREIGN      6/14  6/13  6/10  1D  10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          511   509   502   2   38    -           -
 BARBADOS           655   654   652   1    3    51    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             379   364   358   15   5   -107   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE              113   109   102   4   18    27    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           278   271   261   7    7   -11    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         479   469   464   10  -2   -38    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      430   420   413   10  17    15    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            924   920   906   4   27   -391  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        679   662   658   17   6    39    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          294   292   288   2    3    -8    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            439   433   431   6   14   -10    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             208   201   196   7   15    14    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             213   204   201   9    7    7     272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               212   208   205   4    9   -19    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  218   218   212   0   20   120    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            267   263   261   4    9    -1    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2951  2895  2874  56  -27  159   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change shows all LatAm sovereigns flat to wider
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    
    PIPELINE
    Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows in New York and Boston on
Wednesday after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank
and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch.

    Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings in New
York on Wednesday through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been
marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-.

    Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m
through an up to 10-year bond sale.
    The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m
seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and
Santander. 

    Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale,
according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been
in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing
options, the company said.

    Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months,
according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora.
    Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically
hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by
Moody's.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

