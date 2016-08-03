LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$1bn in LatAm primary

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$1bn
VALE OVERSEAS
Vale Overseas Limited (VALEBZ), Ba3/BBB-/BBB, announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered 10-year senior unsecured notes. Joint Books: BB Securities / BNP Paribas / Bradesco BBI / Citi / Morgan Stanley (B&D). The notes are guaranteed by Vale S.A. Optional Redemption: Make Whole Call. Use of Proceeds: Pay part of the redemption price of the 6.250% notes due 2017.
IPT: low to mid 6%
LAUNCH: US$1bn at 6.25%
PRICED: par
BOOK: US$3bn
PIPELINE:
BANCOMEXT
Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) has mandated BBVA and Credit Suisse to take it on the road to market a US dollar 10NC5 subordinated preferred Tier 2 capital note.
The borrower conducted a one-day roadshow on Wednesday when five teams targeted accounts in New York, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Mexico. Expected ratings are Ba1/BBB by Moody's and Fitch. The bank itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.
PROVINCE OF CHACO
Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a bond with a seven-year average life. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
