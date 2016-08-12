LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.374bn week

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Jamaica completes US$743m tap of 8% 2039s * LM expected to cut Jamaica debt by US$42m * Brazil's Real down on concerns over Temer By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Aug 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$): 3 tranches for US$1.374bn AUGUST VOLUME (US$): 6 tranches for US$3.774bn YTD VOLUME (US$): 88 tranches for US$76.543bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/11 8/10 8/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 437 447 452 -10 -40 - - BARBADOS 665 677 674 -12 -14 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 284 292 296 -8 -21 -202 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 73 70 -10 -19 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 216 220 -8 -35 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 398 404 403 -6 -16 -119 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 334 342 343 -8 -45 -81 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 909 917 926 -8 -28 -406 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 499 506 508 -7 8 -141 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 232 240 239 -8 -16 -70 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 400 407 405 -7 -15 -49 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 163 169 172 -6 -23 -31 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 168 170 -5 -20 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 160 169 170 -9 -26 -71 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 194 202 198 -8 -9 96 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 214 221 221 -7 -32 -54 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2690 2689 2679 1 78 -102 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: mostly tighter Ten-day trend: 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 119bp YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.