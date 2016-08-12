LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.374bn week

* Jamaica completes US$743m tap of 8% 2039s * LM expected to cut Jamaica debt by US$42m * Brazil's Real down on concerns over Temer By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Aug 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$): 3 tranches for US$1.374bn AUGUST VOLUME (US$): 6 tranches for US$3.774bn YTD VOLUME (US$): 88 tranches for US$76.543bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/11 8/10 8/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 437 447 452 -10 -40 - - BARBADOS 665 677 674 -12 -14 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 284 292 296 -8 -21 -202 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 73 70 -10 -19 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 216 220 -8 -35 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 398 404 403 -6 -16 -119 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 334 342 343 -8 -45 -81 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 909 917 926 -8 -28 -406 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 499 506 508 -7 8 -141 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 232 240 239 -8 -16 -70 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 400 407 405 -7 -15 -49 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 163 169 172 -6 -23 -31 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 168 170 -5 -20 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 160 169 170 -9 -26 -71 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 194 202 198 -8 -9 96 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 214 221 221 -7 -32 -54 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2690 2689 2679 1 78 -102 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: mostly tighter Ten-day trend: 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 119bp YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)