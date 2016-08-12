版本:
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.374bn week

* Jamaica completes US$743m tap of 8% 2039s
    * LM expected to cut Jamaica debt by US$42m
    * Brazil's Real down on concerns over Temer

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Aug 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday. 
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS
    
    THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
    3 tranches for US$1.374bn
    
    AUGUST VOLUME (US$):
    6 tranches for US$3.774bn
    
    YTD VOLUME (US$):
    88 tranches for US$76.543bn
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/11  8/10   8/9   1D   10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           437    447   452   -10  -40   -          -
 BARBADOS            665    677   674   -12  -14   61   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              284    292   296   -8   -21  -202  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                63    73     70   -10  -19  -23   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            208    216   220   -8   -35  -81   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          398    404   403   -6   -16  -119  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       334    342   343   -8   -45  -81   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             909    917   926   -8   -28  -406  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         499    506   508   -7    8   -141  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           232    240   239   -8   -16  -70   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             400    407   405   -7   -15  -49   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              163    169   172   -6   -23  -31   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              163    168   170   -5   -20  -43   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                160    169   170   -9   -26  -71   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   194    202   198   -8   -9    96   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             214    221   221   -7   -32  -54   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2690  2689   2679   1   78   -102  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change: mostly tighter
    Ten-day trend: 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 119bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

