版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 03:33 BJT

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* JBS bondholders consent to global reorganization
    * Argentina's Clarin plans spin-off of cable unit
    * Chile's economic growth to disappoint: BAML

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN        8/16    8/15   8/12    1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA            419     425     431    -6   -61    -           -
 BARBADOS             663     666     670    -3    -5    59    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL               270     276     283    -6   -34   -216   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                 58      62     65     -4   -19   -28    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA             197     202     208    -5   -42   -92    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA           385     393     400    -8   -24   -132   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP        324     327     333    -3   -38   -91    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR              893     903     917   -10   -55   -422  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR          499     503     504    -4    -5   -141   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA            228     229     233    -1   -19   -74    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA              378     381     405    -3   -33   -71    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO               158     160     164    -2   -24   -36    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA               156     158     163    -2   -23   -50    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                 154     158     163    -4   -25   -77    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO    190     196     199    -6   -10    92    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY              207     211     217    -4   -29   -61    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA            2610    2650   2691   -40   -156  -182  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 59bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 132bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 50bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐