LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* JBS bondholders consent to global reorganization * Argentina's Clarin plans spin-off of cable unit * Chile's economic growth to disappoint: BAML By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/16 8/15 8/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 419 425 431 -6 -61 - - BARBADOS 663 666 670 -3 -5 59 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 270 276 283 -6 -34 -216 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 58 62 65 -4 -19 -28 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 197 202 208 -5 -42 -92 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 385 393 400 -8 -24 -132 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 324 327 333 -3 -38 -91 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 893 903 917 -10 -55 -422 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 499 503 504 -4 -5 -141 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 228 229 233 -1 -19 -74 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 378 381 405 -3 -33 -71 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 160 164 -2 -24 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 156 158 163 -2 -23 -50 272 (2/11/16) PERU 154 158 163 -4 -25 -77 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 190 196 199 -6 -10 92 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 207 211 217 -4 -29 -61 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2610 2650 2691 -40 -156 -182 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 59bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 132bp YTD: Panama tighter by 50bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)