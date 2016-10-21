LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$300m in LatAm primary

* BCP prices new three-year bond after amassing US$2bn book
* PDVSA wants investors to tender US$600m more in bond swap
* Moody's upgrades Petrobras to B2, stable outlook
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the Latam primary market on Friday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$300m
BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU
Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), Baa2/BBB+, announced a
US$300m 3-year (10/25/2019) senior unsecured note offering via
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credicorp and JP Morgan. UOP:
GCP. Settle: 10/25/2016.
IPTs T+170bp area
GUIDANCE: T+140bp area (+/-2.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$300m 3-year notes at T+137.5bp
PRICED: US$300m 2.25% cpn 3-year 10/25/19. At 99.695, yld
2.356%. T+137.5bp
BOOK: About US$2bn
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME:
3 tranches for US$1.45bn
OCT VOLUME:
8 tranches for US$4.415bn
YTD VOLUME:
99 tranches for US$93.796bn
PIPELINE:
Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) started roadshows on
Wednesday to market a potential benchmark US dollar bond.
The borrower was in Los Angeles on Friday, before heading to
London on October 24, Boston on October 25 and New York on
October 26. Expected ratings for the 144A/RegS senior unsecured
note are BBB/BBB-. TGU is the largest energy supplier in
Trinidad & Tobago
The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to
arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a
potential US$250m bond sale. Meetings will take place in New
York on Friday, wrapping up in Boston on October 24. A 144A/Reg
S issue is expected to follow. JP Morgan is the global
coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC
as bookrunners.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a
Chile-based airline group, has finished roadshow ahead of a
possible a USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are mandated as global coordinators and
joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander
as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale)