LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* LatAm bonds take back some losses amid US rate stability
    * IMF sees slow recovery in Brazil, warns of risks ahead
    * Peru's economy sees year-on-year growth of 4.13% in September

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/14  11/10  11/9  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           499    452   423   47    64    -          -
 BARBADOS            597    587   591   10   -20    -7   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              325    309   280   16    39   -161  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               85     75     65   10    13    -1   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            239    230   204    9    27   -50   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          440    411   394   29    47   -77   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       449    409   365   40    69    34   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             880    795   775   85   113   -435  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         565    491   481   74    86   -75   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           267    256   247   11    23   -35   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             391    380   369   11    18   -58   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              226    210   178   16    43    32   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              173    156   146   17    20   -33   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                174    165   143    9    26   -57   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   230    225   211    5    8    132   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             234    219   197   15    20   -34   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2453   2307   2275  146   0    -339  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change all sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 1bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 75bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 57bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

