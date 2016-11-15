LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* LatAm bonds take back some losses amid US rate stability * IMF sees slow recovery in Brazil, warns of risks ahead * Peru's economy sees year-on-year growth of 4.13% in September By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/14 11/10 11/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 499 452 423 47 64 - - BARBADOS 597 587 591 10 -20 -7 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 325 309 280 16 39 -161 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 85 75 65 10 13 -1 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 239 230 204 9 27 -50 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 440 411 394 29 47 -77 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 449 409 365 40 69 34 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 880 795 775 85 113 -435 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 565 491 481 74 86 -75 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 267 256 247 11 23 -35 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 391 380 369 11 18 -58 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 226 210 178 16 43 32 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 173 156 146 17 20 -33 272 (2/11/16) PERU 174 165 143 9 26 -57 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 230 225 211 5 8 132 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 234 219 197 15 20 -34 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2453 2307 2275 146 0 -339 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Chile tighter by 1bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 75bp YTD: Peru tighter by 57bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)