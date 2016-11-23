版本:
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees zero deals this week

* Mexico's finance ministry maintains 2016-2017 growth forecasts
    * EM bond trader Carlos Rijo joins Credit Suisse
    * Brazil's Even Construtora to issue R$200m in debentures
    * Odebrecht, prosecutors sign leniency deal, Globo says

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    0 tranches for US$0.00
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    3 tranches for US$885m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    105 tranches for US$96.031bn    
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/22  11/21  11/18  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           466    470    472   -4    46    -          -
 BARBADOS            605    605    605    0    -8    1    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              307    307    307    0    28   -179  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               79     78     78     1    6     -7   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            232    236    241   -4    33   -57   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          425    421    415    4    30   -92   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       387    382    382    5    38   -28   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             768    768    777    0    -6   -547  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         570    556    543   14    95   -70   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           293    289    285    4    42    -9   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             390    386    381    4    22   -59   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              218    220    223   -2    49    24   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              177    177    181    0    31   -29   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                166    162    168    4    20   -65   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   243    240    227    3    22   145   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             239    237    236    2    30   -29   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2389   2380   2370    9   107   -403  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Colombia tighter by 57bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 9bp
    YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 145bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

