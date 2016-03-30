LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Rousseff popularity close to record low * Argentine Senate set to pass creditor deal * Mexico's ICA posts net 4Q loss, debt woes mount By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, March 30 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 3/29 3/28 3/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 651 647 646 4 13 47 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 390 390 402 0 -47 -96 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 102 95 93 7 19 16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 283 277 279 6 -15 -6 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 497 495 491 2 -4 -20 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 437 431 428 6 0 22 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1178 1153 1151 25 -88 -137 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 664 657 655 7 -6 24 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 295 300 300 -5 -6 -7 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 457 452 455 5 -1 8 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 195 192 6 2 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 199 193 189 6 0 -7 272 (2/11/16) PERU 222 220 219 2 4 -9 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 153 146 136 7 -23 55 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 269 265 262 4 -1 1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3116 3054 3050 62 104 324 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change shows Ecuador and Venezuela wider by 25bp and 62bp, respectively LATAM PIPELINE Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said: "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. Barring objections from Congress, the sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, held a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)