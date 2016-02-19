LATAM CLOSE-One LatAm deal prices for 250m

* Bankers await Panama mandate * CAF returns to euro bond market * Pacific battles debt acceleration * Fitch downgrades Embotelladora Atic By Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Feb 19 (IFR) - One deal priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance volume: EUR250m Average New Issue Concession: 11 Regional development bank CAF priced a EUR250m tap of its 1% 2020 at 100.803 to yield 0.825% or mid-swaps plus 80bp, in line with guidance, CA-CIB and Credit Suisse acted as leads on the deal rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. IPTs: MS+80bp area PRICE GUIDANCE: MS+80bp area LAUNCH: MS+80 PRICED: CAF EUR250m tap of 2020: 100.803; 1.00%C; 0.825%Y; MS+80bp BOOK: EUR200m NIC: 11bp Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/18 2/17 2/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 654 648 653 6 9 50 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 515 509 526 6 10 29 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 118 113 125 5 -5 32 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 366 364 384 2 -13 77 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 574 569 574 5 28 57 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 503 505 521 -2 -3 88 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1580 1624 1697 -44 -57 265 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 802 808 822 -6 1 162 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 367 363 368 4 4 65 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 494 491 498 3 -10 45 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 248 246 260 2 0 54 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 244 242 254 2 -3 38 272 (2/11/16) PERU 277 272 284 5 6 46 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 166 162 151 4 18 68 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 317 316 325 1 1 49 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3104 3219 3427 -115 -53 312 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index LATAM PIPELINE The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)