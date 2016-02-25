LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Ecuador to struggle to close funding gap * Oi bonds sink on collapse of merger talks * Pemex launches debt exchange * Moody's downgrades BR Malls, BRF and Odebrecht By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 2/24 2/23 2/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 656 656 653 0 -3 52 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 478 493 495 -15 -64 -8 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 110 114 112 -4 -33 24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 348 354 355 -6 -64 59 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 568 570 569 -2 -19 51 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 494 500 491 -6 -48 79 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1498 1510 1520 -12 -267 183 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 763 770 773 -7 -77 123 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 358 366 364 -8 -27 56 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 489 487 483 2 -30 40 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 233 237 237 -4 -45 39 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 237 240 238 -3 -35 31 272 (2/11/16) PERU 263 268 265 -5 -37 32 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 167 153 151 14 -5 69 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 309 313 311 -4 -35 41 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3110 3090 3048 20 -505 318 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows Venezuela and Ecuador tighter by 505bp and 267bp LATAM PIPELINE: The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%. The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the country's finance minister has told market participants. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)