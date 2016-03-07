America Movil raises 1.5bn as LatAm tone improves

NEW YORK, March 7 (IFR) - America Movil tapped the euro
market for 1.5bn (US$1.65bn) of senior unsecured funding on
Monday, benefitting from strengthening investor sentiment about
Latin America credits.
Investors placed around 2.7bn of orders for the Mexican
telecoms company's two-tranche deal, allowing it to tighten
pricing on both by 10bp from initial pricing thoughts.
"They're a frequent euro issuer but they haven't issued in a
while," one banker close to the deal told IFR. "The coupon was
attractive too."
America Movil (A2/A-/A) priced a 850m eight-year at 120bp
over mid-swaps, while its 650m 12-year tranche priced at
mid-swaps plus 150bp.
Citi, HSBC and Societe Generale were joint bookrunners.
IMPROVING TONE
Bankers are upbeat about the prospects for this week, with
the rally in oil driving improved sentiment about towards the
region.
Alongside deals currently being marketed from Colombia, the
Province of Buenos Aires and FEMSA, two other issuers from
Mexico and Argentina could announce dollar deals later this
week, a banker told IFR.
"It's been more constructive over the last two days," said
the banker. "Oil is up ... the strong rally is giving a boost to
Latin American credits."
He said a more constructive view of Brazil was leading some
Brazilian corporates to contemplate issuance.
The arrest of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
last week in connection with the Petrobras corruption
investigation has boosted Brazilian credit, said another banker.
"It was shocking but very positive," he said. "It's like a
sweeping of the old guard."
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)