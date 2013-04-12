版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 13日 星期六 04:59 BJT

South American central banks say monitoring global monetary easing

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Representatives of ten South American central banks on Friday said they are paying "special attention" to rising global liquidity resulting from easy-money policies in developed countries.

In a statement issued after a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the policymakers said they gauging the impact of the global liquidity in the exchange rates and the financial stability of emerging economies.

