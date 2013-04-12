South American central banks say monitoring global monetary easing

BRIEF-American vanguard enters into agreement with Adama to acquire certain crop protection assets in U.S.
* American Vanguard enters into agreement with Adama to acquire certain crop protection assets in the U.S.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Representatives of ten South American central banks on Friday said they are paying "special attention" to rising global liquidity resulting from easy-money policies in developed countries.
In a statement issued after a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the policymakers said they gauging the impact of the global liquidity in the exchange rates and the financial stability of emerging economies.
* American Vanguard enters into agreement with Adama to acquire certain crop protection assets in the U.S.
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.