LatAm debt defies expectations to end tighter

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - LatAm sovereign and corporate debt
ended better bid Tuesday after holding up against weaker US
Treasuries and tightening some 3-7bp tighter despite
expectations to the contrary.
Higher prices were partly due to some short-covering after
the expected sell-off on today's partial US government shutdown
failed to materialize, said a New York-based trader.
Markets may also get some temporary relief from tapering
fears - or at least that is the assumption among some traders
who reason that the shutdown will stop key employment data from
being released on Friday.
Among sovereigns, Brazil 2023s were closing about 10ct
higher at 87.85-88.10, while Mexico followed a similar path
higher to hit 99.80 mid-market. Five-year protection rallied a
touch, with Brazil tightening about 3bp to 170bp-175bp and
Mexico 2bp to 118bp-122bp.
In the high-beta space, Boden 2015s dropped several points
to 92.50-93.00 - mostly because it is now trading ex-coupon
after a recent interest payment. Meanwhile, Venezuela 2022s
continue to drift lower to end the day at 99.45-99.95.
On the corporate side, Caixa Economica Federal's 4.50% 2018s
finally caught a bid to close at 99.50-99.60, putting them above
a reoffer of 99.330. BNDES's new 2022s were also up 1/4pt to end
at 100.50-100.80.
Meanwhile, market uncertainty stemming from the debt debate
in the US is starting to claim its first victims as investor
pushback forces sub-investment grade credits to adjust pricing
terms or postpone deals altogether.
Mexican consumer finance company Credito Real threw in the
towel today on its US$300m five-year non-call three, citing
market conditions for postponing the transaction.
Mexican Marine oil services company Oceanografia returned to
print a US$160m five-year bond at par to yield 12%, but only
after readjusting pricing terms and cutting the size in half.
Just last week the borrower postponed the transaction after
failing to garner sufficient demand despite downsizing it
to USD280m from USD300m and offering a higher 12% coupon.
The amortizing structure was also changed to take place in
quarterly installments of USD8.5m beginning in 12 months after
the settlement date. Previously it involved USD8.4m payments
starting 24 months after the settlement date.
The bond was originally secured by a first lien mortgage on
two subsea vessels - OSA Goliath and Caballo Marango - the same
names given to the two joint issuers, which are wholly owned
subsidiaries of Oceanografia. The final structure only had the
OSX Goliath backing the bond.
Barbados has also extended the deadline on its debt tender
until 11:59pm tonight after receiving about USD144m in valid
tenders on its existing 7.25% 2021s and its 7.00% 2022s.
The sovereign is looking to fund the up to USD250m tender
through a new October 2025 benchmark bond, with initial price
thoughts set in the 8.75% area. As of the original expiration
date of September 30, Barbados had received USD57.538m in
tenders for the 2021s and USD86.223m on the 2022s.
Holders who tender before the new expiration date will
receive a total consideration of USD980 per USD1,000 in
principal on the 2021s and USD960 on the 2022s.
The sovereign's roadshow ended yesterday. Deutsche Bank is
acting as lead, with CIBC coming in as co-manager. Expected
ratings are Ba1/BB+.