Bid for long-term debt boosts LatAm borrowers

April 26 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers are taking
advantage of a renewed bid for longer-dated paper, as poor
economic data from the US renews the belief that the Federal
Reserve will keep its asset purchases in place, assuaging
worries about rate rises - at least for now.
How long this window will remain open is unclear, but for
now several borrowers are rushing to lock in record low yields
farther up their curves. Just this week, Costa Rica and Panama
printed 30-year and 40-year deals, while Peruvian gas pipeline
company TGP and Kansas City Southern (Mexico)
sold 15-year and 30-year paper.
"When US 10-year rates went out to 2.05%, there was so much
volatility and less demand for the longer end," said a senior
DCM banker. "Now we are at 1.71%, so now we are back to where we
were at the beginning of the year. It feels like a window."
As rate concerns subside, investors are also being driven up
the curve in search of yield, particularly in Latin America,
partly because names further down the credit spectrum are
becoming less appetizing.
A recent sell-off in junk names such as Mexican
homebuilders, certain Brazilian beef names and oil and gas
company OGX have meant that accounts are less willing
to buy sub-investment grade debt.
"People are more inclined to search for yield through the
curve and [want to] stay with high quality," the senior
banker said.
High dollar prices on existing bonds, rarity value, as well
as their popularity among pension funds and insurance companies,
helped Panama and Costa Rica last week tap the rare tenors.
"This rally in US Treasuries has made people more willing to
pick up duration, at least for sovereigns," said another senior
DCM banker.
Books on Costa Rica's US$1bn transaction (split equally
between 12-year and 30-year tranches) totaled more than US$10bn.
The strength of demand for Costa Rica arguably underlines the
huge amounts of money investors are still willing to put to
work, especially among Double B sovereigns that do not,
typically, venture up to the 30-year point.
"There is clearly a lot of money out there," said a
fixed-income analyst. "This is a country having trouble getting
control of its fiscal accounts yet it is 11 times
oversubscribed. There seems to be demand for longer-dated paper
from pension funds and insurance companies, and paper with a 5%
handle looks pretty good."
Low-beta sovereigns such as Brazil and Mexico, which are
already trading tightly, may have a tougher time, though bankers
do not discount the possibility of the former trying its hand at
a new 30-year benchmark.
A high dollar price on Brazil's existing benchmark would
certainly bring some value to a new 30-year and, perhaps, allow
the sovereign to price flat to the curve, said some bankers.
Whether the country's Treasury would be satisfied with such
pricing is a matter for debate. Its 2041s are being bid at a
cash price of 124 to yield 4.16%, or 126bp over US Treasuries.
Mexico's 2044s (Baa1/BBB/BBB) are also trading around the same
level at 4.20%-4.14%, raising the question of whether investors
would ask Brazil for a premium over that.
Corporates, at least blue chips, could also profit from the
market's new-found love for duration. Mexican holding company
FEMSA is already preparing the ground to raise US$1bn through
the issue of a 2043 bond as it starts roadshows this week.
Brazilian oil company Petrobras may also be a beneficiary if
it moves fast enough on its long-awaited, yearly offering that
usually includes a 30-year.
"Looking back, it was prudent Petrobras waited," one banker
said. "There is definitely a bid for duration now, making a
30-year more attractive."
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......