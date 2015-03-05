Brazil woes cast shadow on LatAm corp bond issuance

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - With the corruption scandal
surrounding Petrobras effectively shutting Brazilian corporates
out of the bond markets, bankers say it will be a while before
LatAm issuance regains momentum.
Across the region, the primary markets are bracing for a
relatively slow year ahead, even though many of the technicals
are constructive and the tone is generally positive.
"With Brazilian issuers out of the market, that has taken
out about a third of the supply we have seen over the last
couple of years," one banker told IFR. "That is a lot."
To be sure, Mexican and Andean corporate issuers may fill
some of the gap left by the dearth of Brazilian trades.
Cheap money is still up for grabs in the dollar market and
investors are on the hunt for corporate assets after being
starved of supply this year.
Against that backdrop, more borrowers are likely to be
goaded into issuing before the Fed moves to hike short-term
rates.
"Arguments are positive for those corporates looking to come
to market before the rate cycle starts ticking up," said a
syndicate official.
So far in 2015, however, corporates have accounted for just
about US$3.7bn of the roughly US$22bn raised in Latin America
this year, with sovereigns and quasi-sovereigns dominating
supply.
There has been only US$230m raised thus far in March from a
single deal - well off the pace of the US$15bn in deals priced
in LatAm markets in March 2014.
The dearth of LatAm supply stands in sharp contrast to the
surge of activity north of the border, where the US high-grade
primary market has been on an absolute tear.
And it is also out of kilter as regards demand, as investor
cash keeps trying to find deals out of the region.
For the week ended February 25, EM debt funds saw a net
inflow of US$1.14bn, according to data from EPFR - the largest
one-week inflow since early in 2014.
NOT JUST BRAZIL
Aside from troubles in Brazil, there has been no shortage of
reasons for the relatively lackluster issuance levels across the
region.
The stumble in crude prices has clouded the prospects for
borrowers from the oil sector, while weakening FX markets have
given CFOs pause about taking on dollar debt.
And refi requirements are low, given that many credits have
already undertaken liability management deals - thanks to
Fed-induced liquidity - leaving them with no urgent funding
needs.
Still, a strong reception last week for new deals from
Mexico's Cemex and Caribbean telco Digicel has bankers hopeful
that companies will seize the moment before any US rates rise.
"Corporate issuers are coming out of blackouts," one
syndicate official told IFR. "People are pointing to Cemex and
Digicel as examples that markets are open to put cash to work."
PAY TO PLAY
Nevertheless, bankers say, LatAm corporates will have to pay
to get deals done in the US dollar market.
Investors are demanding more of a liquidity premium
following the recent blasts of volatility.
And some in the market put much of the blame on the
Petrobras debacle.
"Petrobras is proof that liquidity in our market is
terrible. Everyone assumed it was liquid, but no one could trade
it," the syndicate manager said. "New issue liquidity premiums
have expanded."
In Europe, meanwhile, a hefty dose of quantitative easing is
making the euro market appealing.
Jitters about Ukraine and Greece have settled down somewhat,
and for those credits with the profile to tap that market,
conditions are attractive.
The European Central Bank's plans for aggressive monetary
loosening is pushing yields lower, and after both Cemex and the
Mexican sovereign had success there, bankers say others should
follow.
"We are pitching a lot of euros," said one senior DCM banker
focused on market.
Indeed, bankers are telling Latin American high-grade
borrowers that markets are open to them in both euros and
dollars - and at attractive pricing.
"They might pay an elevated new issue premium but coupons
are fine," said the syndicate official. "Plenty suggests we
should see more (corporate issuance)."
