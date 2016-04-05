EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall sharply on global risk aversion

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, April 5 Latin American currencies
weakened sharply on Tuesday as concerns over global growth,
lower commodity prices and prospects of higher U.S. rates drove
investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.
The Mexican peso was down 1.3 percent to 17.7175 pesos per
dollar and the Brazilian real slumped 1.837 percent to 3.6804
reais per dollar.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde warned on Tuesday of global economic risks, calling for
stronger government action.
Coupled with a round of weak European economic figures, the
comments boosted financial market angst toward the global growth
outlook, which took its toll on commodities prices.
An unexpected shortfall in U.S. demand for oil also weighed
on crude prices as the chance of a coordinated output cut seemed
to fade away.
Traders remained skittish following mixed messages by
Federal Reserve policymakers as to when the U.S. central bank
will increase rates. Strong services data supported expectations
that a rate hike could come sooner rather than later, reducing
the allure of higher-yielding - but higher-risk - emerging
market assets.
"There is a distinct whiff of risk aversion lingering over
the markets," analysts with Scotiabank wrote in a research note.
The Brazilian real fell more than its peers as
traders pared bets on President Dilma Rousseff's ouster as her
efforts to stave off impeachment grew in strength. Brazil's
attorney general urged a congressional committee on Monday to
discard impeachment charges against the leftist president.
A Brazilian Federal Supreme Court justice on Tuesday ordered
Congress to start impeachment proceedings against Vice President
Michel Temer.
Because Temer is next in line for the presidency if Rousseff
were impeached, the possibility of his ouster complicates the
calculation that lawmakers must make if they vote to oust
Rousseff, and deepens uncertainty over the country's leadership.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 811.28 -1.87 4.11
MSCI LatAm 2069.19 -1.9 15.27
Brazil Bovespa 49239.24 0.94 13.59
Mexico IPC 45186.01 -1.08 5.14
Chile IPSA 3920.31 -0.75 6.52
Chile IGPA 19217.35 -0.69 5.87
Argentina MerVal 12510.78 -2.13 7.16
Colombia IGBC 9707.68 -1.88 13.58
Venezuela IBC 14896.15 1.9 2.11
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6804 -1.837 7.244
Mexico peso 17.7175 -1.30 -2.75
Chile peso 675.5 -0.74 5.06
Colombia peso 3084.1 -0.68 2.76
Peru sol 3.3631 -0.42 1.51
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.6800 0.34 -11.56
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.05 0.93 -5.18
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by David Gregorio)