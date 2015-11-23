版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 01:58 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on China; Argentine assets spike on Macri

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday as persistent worries about the Chinese
economy hit commodity prices and reduced the demand for
high-yielding emerging market assets.
    The Chilean peso dropped 0.8 percent after prices of
copper, its main export, fell to the lowest level in more than
six years. The Brazilian real declined 0.7 percent, reversing
gains it posted on Friday during a local holiday.
    Volumes were thin in Brazilian markets as investors avoided
making big bets ahead of a central bank policy meeting.
Short-term interest futures <0#2DIJ:> dropped as traders bet
that benchmark rates would be kept stable.
    Argentinian markets were a bright spot after conservative
opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential
elections, promising to turn an ailing economy around by
adopting market-friendly measures. Sovereign bonds rose across
the board, while the benchmark stock index Merval jumped
more than 2 percent to a new record high, before giving up gains
on profit-taking. 
    "The election of pro-business candidate Mauricio Macri as
Argentina's new president is likely to herald a much-needed
shift towards orthodox economic policymaking," wrote Capital
Economics emerging markets economist Edward Glossop in a client
note. "And while it will be a bumpy ride over Mr. Macri's
four-year term, there should be plenty for investors to cheer."
    Though the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in
December lingered, those expectations were tempered by the
Federal Reserve's repeated assurance that it will adopt a
gradual approach after an initial hike.
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            840.86     -0.31     -11.8
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2063.12     -0.51    -23.98
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              48020.11902     -0.25     -3.97
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                      44782.4     -0.25      3.79
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3806.14        -1     -1.16
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18679.85     -0.86     -1.01
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal              13720.409     -3.19     59.93
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8601.12      0.32    -26.07
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  13033.76      2.62    237.77
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.7266     -0.82    -28.69
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     16.4996      0.14    -10.64
                                                    
 Chile peso                       714.75     -0.59    -15.16
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3096.25     -1.01    -22.87
 Peru sol                         3.3811     -0.56    -11.89
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.6700     -0.08    -11.58
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.13     -0.40     -7.47
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernard
Orr)

