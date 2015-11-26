版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures jump on policy tightening bets

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Yields on Brazil's interest
rate futures contracts jumped on Thursday as investors bet the
central bank would raise its benchmark rate in January amid
dissent among policymakers over how to battle the country's
stubbornly high inflation.
    Two of the eight members of the central bank's monetary
policy committee voted for a 0.50 percentage point rate hike
late on Wednesday, in a rare sign of dissent. Brazil's inflation
rate is near 10 percent despite a deep recession. 
    The central bank also removed from its statement a previous
reference to the need to keep rates on hold for some time to
bring inflation back to the official 4.5 percent target.
    "It's agreed ... that keeping rates at 14.25 percent for
long is not the recommended strategy anymore, and the dissenters
believe the central bank has fallen behind the curve," said
Juliano Ferreira, strategist at the Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.
    Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of
15.55 percent, up from 15.27 percent on Wednesday. 
    Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, which plunged 21
percent on Wednesday, their biggest drop ever, fell another 2.3
percent on Thursday. Investors remained cautious after the
arrest of the bank's chief executive and controlling shareholder
as part of a sweeping corruption investigation. 
    Nevertheless, the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index
 inched up 0.4 percent. The Brazilian real 
retreated 0.3 percent, while Latin American currencies seesawed
in thin trading volumes due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1405 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               838.31     0.26   -12.56
 MSCI LatAm                         2017.99     0.45   -26.35
 Brazil Bovespa                    47050.02     0.39    -5.91
 Chile IPSA                          3767.3     0.19    -2.17
 Chile IGPA                        18510.46     0.16    -1.91
 Colombia IGBC                      8375.63        0   -28.01
 Venezuela IBC                     13098.45        0   239.45
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.7627    -0.35   -29.37
 Mexico peso                        16.5235    -0.14   -10.77
 Chile peso                           712.1     0.27   -14.84
 Colombia peso                      3085.82     0.02   -22.61
 Peru sol                             3.375     0.09   -11.73
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.6725     0.05   -11.61
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.07     1.13    -7.10
                                                      
                                                             
 Turkish lira                         2.908    -0.72         
 South African rand                 14.2083    -0.62         
 Russian rouble                     65.8475    -0.41         
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)

