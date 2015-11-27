EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink as Brazil shares fall sharply

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 Latin American stocks sank on Friday, as shares in Brazil fell sharply amid concerns that efforts to fight corruption in the region's largest economy could derail efforts to address budget woes. Volumes were thin as many traders were still away from their desks following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Investors treaded lightly after Chinese stocks posted their largest daily loss since August, hurting commodity prices. Traders were also cautious ahead of what may be the first U.S. interest rate increase in almost a decade when the Federal Reserve meets next month. The Brazilian real shed nearly 0.6 percent against the dollar. President Dilma Rousseff's austerity program to fix Brazil's shaky finances is again in trouble after her point man in the Senate was arrested in a widening corruption scandal. Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA dropped for a third day in a row after Brazilian police arrested the bank's chief executive and controlling shareholder on Wednesday, contributing to a 2.7 percent loss in the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 823.4 -1.75 -12.36 MSCI LatAm 1,63.86 -3.03 -25.75 Brazil Bovespa 45,872.916 -2.7 -8.27 Mexico IPC 44,247.98 -0.29 2.55 Chile IPSA 3,719.01 -1.01 -3.43 Chile IGPA 18,305.39 -0.85 -2.99 Argentina MerVal 13,165.399 2.45 53.46 Colombia IGBC 8,248.44 -1.11 -29.10 Venezuela IBC 12,955 0.05 235.73 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8450 -0.57 -30.88 Mexico peso 16.602 -0.25 -11.19 Chile peso 711.5 0.14 -14.77 Colombia peso 3,107 -0.68 -23.14 Peru sol 3.3721 0.12 -11.66 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6725 0.05 -11.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.91 1.41 -6.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)