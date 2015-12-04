EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso drops on falling oil prices; Latam currencies steady

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 The Colombian peso
underperformed mostly flat Latin American currencies, tracking a
decline in oil prices after news that OPEC was planning to
maintain its production near record highs.
The group decided to increase its collective output ceiling
to 31.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous 30
million, two OPEC sources told Reuters, despite persistent
worries about oversupply. Oil prices fell as a
result, contributing to a 1 percent drop in the Colombian peso
.
Other Latin American currencies, such as the Chilean peso
and the Mexican peso, were nearly unchanged as
investors brooded over stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The employment numbers bolstered the case for a U.S.
interest rate hike in December, which could draw investments
away from emerging markets. In general, however, traders looked
favorably upon signs of strength in the world's largest economy.
"What matters now is the tone of the Fed, not if there will
be a hike or not (in December)," said Pedro Tuesta, an economist
with 4Cast in Washington D.C.
The Brazilian real see-sawed, as investors continued
to argue over the implications of the opening of impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff. Some traders bet
that a change in government, although still a remote
possibility, could help turn around an ailing economy, But many
pointed out that political turmoil could delay the approval of
fiscal austerity measures.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday
impeachment proceedings in Brazil may worsen short-term growth
prospects. Standard & Poor's stripped the country of its coveted
investment grade in September, arguing that political problems
had muddled economic policy.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 811.24 -0.98 -14.33
MSCI LatAm 1951.12 -0.67 -27.98
Brazil Bovespa 45284.06 -2.39 -9.45
Mexico IPC 42976.46 -0.12 -0.39
Chile IPSA 3598.35 -0.19 -6.56
Chile IGPA 17787.61 -0.11 -5.74
Argentina MerVal 12822.029 -0.75 49.46
Colombia IGBC 8035.94 -1.2 -30.93
Venezuela IBC 12897.75 0.14 234.25
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7310 0.46 -28.77
Mexico peso 16.6997 0.07 -11.71
Chile peso 701.4 -0.06 -13.54
Colombia peso 3180.05 -1.20 -24.91
Peru sol 3.3741 -0.18 -11.71
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.7200 0.00 -12.04
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.61 0.82 -4.18
(Repoting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)