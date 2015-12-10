EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies steady; Brazil assets fall on Moody's concern

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Latin American currencies were
mostly steady on Thursday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week, while Brazilian stocks slipped on concern
Moody's Investors Service will cut the country's debt ratings to
junk.
The Fed is widely expected to increase benchmark rates for
the first time in almost a decade on Dec. 16, which could drive
investments away from emerging markets. However, the bank is
expected to hike rates slowly thereafter, a Reuters poll of
economists showed.
Both the Chilean peso and the Mexican peso
were little changed as oil prices fluctuated
around the lowest in six years. A recent drop in oil drove down
demand for commodity-linked currencies.
The Brazilian real and the benchmark Bovespa stock
index fell about 1 percent after Moody's warned it may
downgrade the country's Baa3 rating. Risks of political turmoil
have escalated after the lower house opened impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff, Moody's said.
Market reaction was muted, however, as many traders had
prepared for another downgrade into junk following Standard &
Poor's September decision.
"The event of losing two investment grade ratings is widely
anticipated as political crisis and stagflation continues with
no improvement on restoring the fiscal anchor," said Siobhan
Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
Moody's also cut the rating of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras, deeper into junk, citing weak oil prices
and a stalled asset sale program. Shares fell 3.5 percent.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 789.42 -0.73 -16.84
MSCI LatAm 1913.02 -1.17 -29.04
Brazil Bovespa 45650.88 -0.99 -8.71
Chile IPSA 3571.42 0.34 -7.26
Chile IGPA 17654.35 0.3 -6.44
Colombia IGBC 7935.35 0 -31.80
Venezuela IBC 14619.21 -0.24 278.86
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7751 -1.02 -29.60
Mexico peso 17.0822 -0.10 -13.69
Chile peso 703.6 -0.05 -13.81
Colombia peso 3262.6 0.59 -26.81
Peru sol 3.3721 0.03 -11.66
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.7425 -0.05 -12.24
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.68 0.89 -4.63
