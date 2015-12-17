版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currency steady as U.S. rates seen rising slowly

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 Latin American currencies were
mostly steady on Thursday as traders saw an increase in U.S.
interest rates as a sign of confidence in the world's largest
economy and took comfort that additional tightening would likely
be slow in coming.
    The Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates for the first
time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, signaling faith that the
U.S. economy had healed the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial
crisis. 
    Although higher U.S. rates could pull investment away from
emerging markets, Latin American currencies mostly strengthened
after the announcement. 
    Traders cited Fed Chair Janet Yellen's assurance that the
bank will proceed slowly with hikes over the following months. 
    Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to next raise rates
in the first quarter of next year, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    "For the market, this is the best of both worlds," said
Reginaldo Galhardo, head of foreign exchange trading at Treviso
brokerage in São Paulo.
    The Mexican peso weakened about 0.6 percent after posting
its best 6-day stretch in about three weeks on Wednesday. The
Brazilian real, which had already closed at the time of the Fed
announcement, rose 0.9 percent.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1245 GMT:
    
 Latin American market prices                                
 from Reuters                                         
                                                      
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               798.28        1   -17.36
 MSCI LatAm                         1908.63     1.76   -31.24
 Brazil Bovespa                    45879.52     1.92    -8.25
 Mexico IPC                        43648.06      0.5     1.16
 Chile IPSA                         3656.43     1.02    -5.05
 Chile IGPA                        18023.66     0.94    -4.49
 Argentina MerVal                 12269.439     1.93    43.02
 Colombia IGBC                      8453.72     0.49   -27.34
 Venezuela IBC                     14514.16        0   276.14
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8960     0.69   -31.79
 Mexico peso                         17.081    -0.63   -13.68
 Chile peso                           708.7    -0.04   -14.43
 Colombia peso                       3328.4     0.12   -28.25
 Peru sol                            3.3721    -0.12   -11.66
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.8500   -29.04   -38.27
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.47     0.69    -3.25
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

