EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso weaken against dollar

(Updates prices to close) SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Brazil's real and the Mexican peso weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, while the bulk of Latin American currencies were little changed from Monday. The real weakened 0.07 percent to 3.9899 reais per dollar, while the Mexican peso slipped 0.02 percent to 17.19 pesos to the dollar. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol were flat in trade thinned with the approach of the Christmas and New Year holidays. "Trading volumes tend to shrink approaching year-end," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba. Latin American currencies at 2330 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9899 -0.07 -33.39 Mexico peso 17.1882 -0.01 -14.22 Chile peso 697.4 0.00 -13.05 Colombia peso 3313 0.00 -27.92 Peru sol 3.3911 0.00 -12.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 12.9600 -0.85 -34.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.87 0.22 0.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Jeb Blount, W Simon and Leslie Adler)