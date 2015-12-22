EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso weaken against dollar

(Updates prices to close)
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Brazil's real and the Mexican
peso weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, while the
bulk of Latin American currencies were little changed from
Monday.
The real weakened 0.07 percent to 3.9899 reais per
dollar, while the Mexican peso slipped 0.02 percent to
17.19 pesos to the dollar.
The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol were
flat in trade thinned with the approach of the Christmas and New
Year holidays.
"Trading volumes tend to shrink approaching year-end," said
João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in
Curitiba.
Latin American currencies at 2330 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9899 -0.07 -33.39
Mexico peso 17.1882 -0.01 -14.22
Chile peso 697.4 0.00 -13.05
Colombia peso 3313 0.00 -27.92
Peru sol 3.3911 0.00 -12.15
Argentina peso (interbank) 12.9600 -0.85 -34.03
Argentina peso (parallel) 13.87 0.22 0.94
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Nelson
Bocanegra; Editing by Jeb Blount, W Simon and Leslie Adler)