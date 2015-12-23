版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 24日 星期四 06:03 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen on oil price recovery

(Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Most Latin America currencies
strengthened in thin trading on Wednesday as a recovery in oil
prices boosted the demand for risky assets ahead of this week's
Christmas holiday.
    Crude prices extended their recovery from 11-year lows after
an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks, dragging other
commodities along. Expectations of fresh stimulus in China, the
world's biggest consumer of metals, also helped lift sentiment.
 
    The Brazilian real  advanced 0.91 percent
against the dollar, a two-day surge in which the currency has
risen 1.75 percent. The Colombian peso rose 2.96 percent.
    Trading volumes were thin as many investors were away ahead
of Christmas holiday later this week. Most Latin American
markets will close early on Thursday and will not open on
Friday.
    "Markets are winding down ahead of the holidays," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            803.13      1.07    -16.02
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1858.83      1.79    -31.85
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              44014.93404      1.25    -11.98
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     43579.67      0.58      1.01
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3661.24      1.47     -4.93
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18047.66      1.27     -4.36
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               12040.85      5.25     40.35
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8645.56      2.89    -25.69
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐