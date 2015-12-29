版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up as oil steadies in thin pre-holiday trade

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near 11-year
lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion.
    A rebound in crude prices , which have been
pressured lately by concerns over global oversupply, increased
the demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican
peso.
    The Colombian peso outperformed, rising 0.7 percent
as investors braced for capital inflows stemming from the sale
of a controlling stake in state electricity generator Isagen.
 
    Traders warned, however, that thin trading volumes could
boost volatility ahead of the New Year's holiday.
    "Month, quarter and calendar year-end may make for a
relatively busy few days ahead of the New Year as markets ease
back after the Christmas break," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a
client note.
    The Brazilian real seesawed as traders worried that new
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa could loosen fiscal rigor even
as the government struggles to suppress rising inflation.
Brazil's primary budget deficit swelled well above expectations
in November, data showed on Tuesday. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1350 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               799.81    -0.06    -16.31
 MSCI LatAm                         1882.66     1.13    -31.75
 Brazil Bovespa                    44005.65     0.55    -12.00
 Chile IPSA                         3664.58     0.25     -4.84
 Chile IGPA                        18071.04     0.28     -4.24
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8414     0.47    -30.82
 Mexico peso                         17.166     0.44    -14.11
 Chile peso                             706     0.17    -14.11
 Colombia peso                         3151     0.73    -24.21
 Peru sol                            3.4001     0.12    -12.38
 Argentina peso (interbank)         12.9900     0.08    -34.18
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.27    -1.19     -1.89
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

