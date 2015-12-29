EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat-up as oil steadies in thin pre-holiday trade

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close) SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Latin American currencies were flat or slightly higher on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near 11-year lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion. A rebound in crude prices , which have been pressured by concerns over global oversupply, helped bolster demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican peso , amid light trading ahead of the New Year's holiday. Latin American currencies at 2230 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8648 0.28 -31.24 Mexico peso 17.248 0.06 -14.52 Chile peso 708.8 0.00 -14.45 Colombia peso 3166 0.00 -24.57 Peru sol 3.4061 0.00 -12.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 12.9600 0.31 -34.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.36 -0.28 -2.51 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)