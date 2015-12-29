版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies flat-up as oil steadies in thin pre-holiday trade

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Latin American currencies were
flat or slightly higher on Tuesday as oil prices steadied near
11-year lows, curbing a recent bout of risk aversion.
    A rebound in crude prices , which have been
pressured by concerns over global oversupply, helped bolster
demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the Mexican peso
, amid light trading ahead of the New Year's holiday.
    Latin American currencies at 2230 GMT:
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.8648      0.28    -31.24
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      17.248      0.06    -14.52
                                                    
 Chile peso                        708.8      0.00    -14.45
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3166      0.00    -24.57
 Peru sol                         3.4061      0.00    -12.54
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      12.9600      0.31    -34.03
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.36     -0.28     -2.51
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
David Gregorio)

