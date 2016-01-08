版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 8日 星期五 22:45 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies recover slightly on China, oil

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 8 Most Latin American currencies
recovered slightly on Friday as Chinese stocks rebounded and oil
prices steadied, reviving the appetite for risky assets.
    Emerging market assets had suffered on Thursday as traders
saw a drop in the yuan as evidence of wider economic weakness in
China, the world's biggest consumer of commodities.
    A decision to lift an unpopular mechanism that automatic
suspended stock trading in China helped calm investors, with
Chinese shares rising 2 percent on Friday. 
    The Mexican peso inched up 0.2 percent after hitting
an all-time low during the previous session, while the Brazilian
real advanced 0.6 percent.
    Crude prices also steadied rose also steadied around their
11 and a half year lows, helping lift the Colombian peso.
    "Global markets are adjusting to a lower risk perception,"
Guide Investment analysts wrote in a client note.
    Gains were limited, however, by bets of a first-quarter U.S.
rate increase after stronger-than-expected employment data.
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 292,000 last month while payrolls for
October and November were revised up. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               741.49     0.36     -6.96
 MSCI LatAm                         1698.95     0.17     -7.31
 Brazil Bovespa                    41072.70     0.93     -5.25
 Chile IPSA                         3581.47     0.67     -2.68
 Chile IGPA                        17723.77     0.56     -2.36
 Argentina MerVal                 11399.449     0.07     -2.36
 Venezuela IBC                     14601.68     0.07    278.41
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         4.0251     0.62    -33.98
 Mexico peso                          17.82     0.17    -17.26
 Chile peso                           721.9    -0.06    -16.00
 Colombia peso                       3259.2     0.36    -26.73
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.8900     0.00    -38.44
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.39     0.28     -2.71
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐