EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies recover slightly on China, oil

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 8 Most Latin American currencies recovered slightly on Friday as Chinese stocks rebounded and oil prices steadied, reviving the appetite for risky assets. Emerging market assets had suffered on Thursday as traders saw a drop in the yuan as evidence of wider economic weakness in China, the world's biggest consumer of commodities. A decision to lift an unpopular mechanism that automatic suspended stock trading in China helped calm investors, with Chinese shares rising 2 percent on Friday. The Mexican peso inched up 0.2 percent after hitting an all-time low during the previous session, while the Brazilian real advanced 0.6 percent. Crude prices also steadied rose also steadied around their 11 and a half year lows, helping lift the Colombian peso. "Global markets are adjusting to a lower risk perception," Guide Investment analysts wrote in a client note. Gains were limited, however, by bets of a first-quarter U.S. rate increase after stronger-than-expected employment data. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 292,000 last month while payrolls for October and November were revised up. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 741.49 0.36 -6.96 MSCI LatAm 1698.95 0.17 -7.31 Brazil Bovespa 41072.70 0.93 -5.25 Chile IPSA 3581.47 0.67 -2.68 Chile IGPA 17723.77 0.56 -2.36 Argentina MerVal 11399.449 0.07 -2.36 Venezuela IBC 14601.68 0.07 278.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0251 0.62 -33.98 Mexico peso 17.82 0.17 -17.26 Chile peso 721.9 -0.06 -16.00 Colombia peso 3259.2 0.36 -26.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8900 0.00 -38.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.39 0.28 -2.71 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)