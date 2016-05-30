EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw in holiday-thinned trade

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 30 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volume due to
market holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom.
U.S. and U.K. markets were closed for the Memorial Day and
spring bank holidays, respectively.
"Local markets get stale when U.S. markets are closed," said
João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa, a trader with SLW brokerage in
Brazil.
The Brazilian real rose 0.4 percent after weakening
more than 2 percent last week, while the Mexican peso
declined 0.2 percent.
Latin American markets fell on Friday after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted the central bank could
increase rates soon, reducing the allure of high-yielding bonds.
Concerns that interim Brazilian President Michel Temer could
struggle to pass austerity measures in Congress helped drive the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index lower on Monday.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA slipped 0.3 percent, tracking a decline in crude
prices.
Shares of state-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA
rose more than 1 percent after falling to an almost three-month
low on Friday.
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday
the government is not in a hurry to sell shares owned by the
country's sovereign fund, including about 2 billion reais ($557
million) in the lender's stock.
Meirelles had said last week the government would consider
dismantling the sovereign fund, triggering a sell-off in Banco
do Brasil shares.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 808.00 -0.04 1.78
MSCI LatAm 2060.69 0.1 12.5
Brazil Bovespa 48898.27 -0.31 12.80
Mexico IPC 46164.89 0.09 7.42
Chile IPSA 3953.57 0.16 7.43
Chile IGPA 19514.77 0.18 7.51
Argentina MerVal 12705.51 -0.17 8.82
Colombia IGBC 9674.23 -0.02 13.18
Venezuela IBC 15453.26 0.67 5.93
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5947 0.41 9.80
Mexico peso 18.4820 -0.19 -6.77
Chile peso 689.2 -0.51 2.97
Colombia peso 3061.3 0.22 3.53
Peru sol 3.361 -0.33 1.58
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 0.14 -6.60
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.63 0.27 -2.46
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Dan Grebler)