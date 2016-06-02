EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after Kroton says considering Estácio deal

(Updates prices, adds Mexico and Colombia)
By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian equities rose on
Thursday after Kroton Educacional SA said it was considering a
purchase of rival Estácio Participações SA, boosting shares of
both education companies.
Kroton, the world's biggest private education
company, jumped by as much as 14 percent. Estácio
shot up more than 20 percent, its biggest daily gain since
October 2008.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index outperformed
markets in the region, rising 1.8 percent. Mexico's peso fell to
another three-month low while Colombia's peso posted its biggest
rise in nearly a month.
Hopes that Brazil's interim President Michel Temer could
have an easier time gathering lawmaker support than his
predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, also fostered appetite for
Brazilian assets.
The lower house of Congress, in a first round vote on
Thursday, approved a constitutional amendment that would free up
about 120 billion reais in funds currently earmarked for special
purposes.
Backed by Temer's government, the lower house also
sanctioned pay raises for military and civil servants that will
cost about 4 billion reais ($1.1 billion) this year.
"This points in the opposite direction of fiscal austerity
but could also increase governability. In net terms, it might
not be so negative," said SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de
Gracia Corrêa.
In Mexico, the peso tumbled for a second day after
labor market data from the United States, its biggest trading
partner, suggested the U.S. economy is regaining momentum and
boosted chances for another hike in U.S. interest rates this
summer.
The peso fell to as low as 18.674 per dollar, its lowest
since mid-February, when the central bank intervened to support
the currency.
Colombia's peso, on the other hand, jumped 0.9
percent, its biggest increase since mid-May, lifted by higher
oil prices.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1957 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 809.47 0.28 1.65
MSCI LatAm 2062.54 0.87 11.74
Brazil Bovespa 49884.45 1.78 15.07
Mexico IPC 45515.13 -0.09 5.90
Chile IPSA 3921.90 -0.2 6.57
Chile IGPA 19337.25 -0.14 6.53
Argentina MerVal 12709.40 0.66 8.86
Colombia IGBC 9695.06 0.29 13.43
Venezuela IBC 15521.19 -0.22 6.40
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5856 0.03 9.16
Mexico peso 18.6550 -0.72 -8.27
Chile peso 689.6 0.20 2.83
Colombia peso 3085.25 0.89 2.65
Peru sol 3.371 -0.18 1.26
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8975 0.41 -7.05
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.31 0.83 -0.28
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier,
additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)