EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 4th day on Brexit jitters

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
    SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell for a fourth day on Tuesday investors scampered
toward safer assets amid mounting concerns that Britain could
leave the European Union.
    Recent polls have shown growing momentum for the "Leave"
camp in a June 23 referendum that could have far-reaching
economic and financial implications. The Sun, Britain's
biggest-selling newspaper, declared on Monday its support for an
exit. 
    "There is a growing sense of concern that the referendum
may, in fact, result in a win for the 'Leave' campaign,
prompting broader turmoil in the global markets," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.
    The Mexican peso  weakened past 19 per dollar
for the first time in more than four months ahead of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to end on Wednesday.
    A Reuters poll showed the Fed is likely to raise interest
rates in September and possibly as soon as July. Should Britain
remain in the European Union, chances would grow that a U.S.
rate hike could happen earlier, the survey showed. 
    Brazil's Bovespa benchmark stock index fell 1.5
percent, weighed down by blue-chips such as state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and brewer Ambev SA
.
    Shares of Vale SA fell 2.2 percent, tracking a
decline in prices of iron ore. The miner's stock rose as high as
1.9 percent after a judge dismissed a 20 billion reais ($5.7
billion) civil lawsuit seeking damages for last year's Samarco
mine disaster. 
    Oi SA, which is not part of the benchmark index,
jumped 2.2 percent after a local newspaper reported that
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is considering bidding for
Brazil's most indebted phone carrier. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               802.21     -0.9     1.93
 MSCI LatAm                         2044.32    -2.37    14.43
 Brazil Bovespa                    48917.19     -1.5    12.84
 Mexico IPC                        44461.27    -1.04     3.45
 Chile IPSA                         3924.30    -0.42     6.63
 Chile IGPA                        19427.89    -0.37     7.03
 Argentina MerVal                  12972.12    -1.53    11.11
 Colombia IGBC                      9746.70    -0.59    14.03
 Venezuela IBC                     14927.92    -1.53     2.33
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4940    -0.24    12.97
 Mexico peso                        18.9945    -0.84    -9.29
 Chile peso                           688.6    -0.55     3.06
 Colombia peso                      3005.08    -0.38     5.46
 Peru sol                            3.3359    -0.39     2.34
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.7500     0.40    -5.58
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.34     0.49    -0.49
                                                      
 
 (Reportig by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)

