EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 4th day on Brexit jitters

By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell for a fourth day on Tuesday investors scampered
toward safer assets amid mounting concerns that Britain could
leave the European Union.
Recent polls have shown growing momentum for the "Leave"
camp in a June 23 referendum that could have far-reaching
economic and financial implications. The Sun, Britain's
biggest-selling newspaper, declared on Monday its support for an
exit.
"There is a growing sense of concern that the referendum
may, in fact, result in a win for the 'Leave' campaign,
prompting broader turmoil in the global markets," Scotiabank
analysts wrote in a client note.
The Mexican peso weakened past 19 per dollar
for the first time in more than four months ahead of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to end on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll showed the Fed is likely to raise interest
rates in September and possibly as soon as July. Should Britain
remain in the European Union, chances would grow that a U.S.
rate hike could happen earlier, the survey showed.
Brazil's Bovespa benchmark stock index fell 1.5
percent, weighed down by blue-chips such as state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and brewer Ambev SA
.
Shares of Vale SA fell 2.2 percent, tracking a
decline in prices of iron ore. The miner's stock rose as high as
1.9 percent after a judge dismissed a 20 billion reais ($5.7
billion) civil lawsuit seeking damages for last year's Samarco
mine disaster.
Oi SA, which is not part of the benchmark index,
jumped 2.2 percent after a local newspaper reported that
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is considering bidding for
Brazil's most indebted phone carrier.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 802.21 -0.9 1.93
MSCI LatAm 2044.32 -2.37 14.43
Brazil Bovespa 48917.19 -1.5 12.84
Mexico IPC 44461.27 -1.04 3.45
Chile IPSA 3924.30 -0.42 6.63
Chile IGPA 19427.89 -0.37 7.03
Argentina MerVal 12972.12 -1.53 11.11
Colombia IGBC 9746.70 -0.59 14.03
Venezuela IBC 14927.92 -1.53 2.33
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4940 -0.24 12.97
Mexico peso 18.9945 -0.84 -9.29
Chile peso 688.6 -0.55 3.06
Colombia peso 3005.08 -0.38 5.46
Peru sol 3.3359 -0.39 2.34
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.7500 0.40 -5.58
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.34 0.49 -0.49
(Reportig by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)