EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currency snap 4-day losing streak ahead of Fed decision

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American stocks and
currencies snapped a four-day string of losses on Wednesday
ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision expected to
leave interest rates untouched.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen is likely to strike a cautious tone
in an interview following the conclusion of the two-day meeting
later on Wednesday.
    Emerging market assets tend to benefit from a slower pace of
U.S. policy tightening as they offer investors a higher yield.
    A bout of mixed U.S. economic figures and concerns over
Britain's possible departure from the European Union have pushed
expectations of rate increases to as late as December.
    The latest survey indicated the "remain" camp was marginally
ahead of the "leave" proponents before the June 23 referendum.
 
    In Brazil, shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
 were the biggest gainers in the country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index, dragging other steelmakers along.
    Usiminas, as the company is known, agreed with banks and
local bondholders to refinance about 5.4 billion reais ($1.6
billion) in loans and local notes. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               809.27     0.77    1.12
 MSCI LatAm                         2073.97     1.41   11.77
 Brazil Bovespa                    49160.12     1.05   13.40
 Mexico IPC                        44894.23     0.73    4.46
 Chile IPSA                         3957.95     0.46    7.55
 Chile IGPA                        19581.99     0.41    7.88
 Argentina MerVal                  13217.70     1.37   13.21
 Colombia IGBC                      9754.06     0.28   14.12
 Venezuela IBC                     14499.28    -2.83   -0.61
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4722     0.18   13.67
 Mexico peso                        18.8695     0.43   -8.69
                                                      
 Chile peso                           686.9     0.28    3.32
 Colombia peso                      2985.61     0.58    6.15
 Peru sol                            3.3159     0.67    2.96
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.39     0.14   -0.83
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

