EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip as oil falls, Brexit fears reemerge

(Adds about stock recovery, updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 16 Latin American currencies
fell on Thursday as investors returned their focus to a sharp
fall in oil prices and the negative growth implications of
Britain's possible exit from the European Union.
However, Latin American stocks reversed earlier losses after
campaigning for Britain's vote on whether to leave the EU was
suspended following the murder of a British lawmaker.
The Colombian peso was by far the biggest loser,
falling more than 1.3 percent, as crude prices
tumbled about 4 percent to a monthly low.
Emerging market assets had risen the previous day after the
U.S. Federal Reserve took a cautious stance over when it could
go back to increasing interest rates.
But the positive tone faded as concerns over the economic
implications of the June 23 "Brexit" referendum sparked global
risk aversion. Britain's exit could undermine decades of
European integration and stoke economic uncertainty.
Recent polls suggested the support for the "Leave" campaign
has been gaining momentum, with an Ipsos MORI poll from June
11-14 showing 53 percent of those likely to vote wanted to leave
the bloc and 47 percent wanted to stay.
"While we don't envisage widespread or prolonged financial
market dislocation, it's reasonable to assume that a vote to
leave would have a negative impact on business and global
investor confidence," analysts with Capital Economics wrote in a
report.
However, some traders interpreted the homicide of a British
Member of Parliament on Thursday, just a week before the key
"Brexit" vote, as making it more likely Britain would stay in
the currency bloc.
The news sent stock markets around the world higher, with
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversing earlier
losses to close up 0.9 percent.
Brazil's stocks were also boosted by a rally to nearly 5
percent in planemaker Embraer SA after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch raised its recommendation to "buy."
Shares of CPFL Energia SA also rose after
Brazil's largest private utility agreed to buy a power
distributor owned by AES Corp in southern Brazil for 1.7
billion reais ($488 million).
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 801.11 -0.88 1.77
MSCI LatAm 2082.24 0.62 13.09
Brazil Bovespa 49346.96 0.88 13.83
Mexico IPC 45219.40 0.46 5.22
Chile IPSA 3966.59 0.21 7.78
Chile IGPA 19618.68 0.18 8.08
Argentina MerVal 13069.94 -0.35 11.95
Colombia IGBC 9727.80 0.05 13.81
Venezuela IBC 14152.35 -2.35 -2.99
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4690 -0.12 12.11
Mexico peso 18.9300 -0.12 -9.87
Chile peso 688.3 -0.44 3.02
Colombia peso 3015 -1.33 4.87
Peru sol 3.333 -0.69 2.37
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 -1.11 -7.07
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.37 0.62 -0.70
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão and Anna Yukhananov in Mexico City; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)