UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies jump on reduced Brexit concerns

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American stocks and
currencies jumped on Monday for a second day after weekend
opinion polls suggested the campaign for Britain to stay in the
European Union could be gaining momentum.
    Recent opinion polls have generally shown a tight race ahead
of Thursday's referendum, although betting markets have shown a
higher probability of a "Remain" vote.
    Three polls published on Saturday showed a small lead for
the "Remain" camp after a three-day hiatus in campaigning
following the killing of a pro-EU lawmaker. 
    "Market sentiment regarding the British referendum has taken
a positive turn over the last few days and the latest polls help
reaffirm this," B&T brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said.
    Although trade ties between Britain and Latin America are
limited, analysts worry a "Leave" vote could sharply reduce
global demand for risk, weighing on assets from the region.
    In Brazil, shares of GPA SA jumped by the most in
 two months on local news reports saying its owner, Casino,
 could choose to delist Brazil's biggest retailer.
    Shares of Oi SA sank by as much as 16 percent as
approaching deadlines for debt repayments added to fears of a
default or painful restructuring. 
    Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes rose 3.1 percent
after the airline sweetened the terms of a bond swap offer and
extended its deadline to lure more investors. 
    Neither Oi nor Gol is part of the benchmark Bovespa stock
index, which rose 1.61 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 821.17     1.85      3.4
 MSCI LatAm                           2156.98     2.55    17.88
 Brazil Bovespa                      50329.36     1.61    16.10
 Mexico IPC                          45779.66     1.04     6.52
 Chile IPSA                           3980.95      0.1     8.17
 Chile IGPA                          19668.44     0.09     8.36
 Argentina MerVal                    13073.38    -0.32    11.98
 Colombia IGBC                        9834.00     0.68    15.05
 Venezuela IBC                       14107.63    -0.08    -3.29
                                                               
 Currencies                                    daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.3989     0.61    16.13
 Mexico peso                          18.7025     0.76    -7.87
 Chile peso                               678     0.86     4.68
 Colombia peso                         2977.7     0.97     6.43
 Peru sol                               3.288     0.88     3.83
 Argentina peso (interbank)           13.9000    -1.10    -6.60
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              14.37     0.63    -0.70
                                                        
                                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by
Priscila Jordão; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney)

