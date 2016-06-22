版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies up ahead of British referendum

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 22 Latin American stocks and
currencies rose on Wednesday as optimism grew that Britain would
vote to remain in the European Union a day before the closely
watched referendum.
    Betting markets have shown bigger chances of a "Remain"
victory, though opinion polls have generally indicated a tight
race. Investors worry a possible "Brexit" could disrupt
financial markets and weigh on global risk appetite. 
    The Mexican peso  strengthened for a fourth
consecutive day, sidestepping a drop in crude prices. The peso
had weakened to a four-month low last week, nearing levels which
last triggered direct central bank intervention.
    On Tuesday, a central bank board member flagged the recent
slump in the peso as the biggest risk to its efforts to meet its
inflation target. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.7
percent on the back of the uptick in global sentiment.
    Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA 
jumped 9 percent after a local newspaper reported the government
had asked the outgoing chief executive officer of CPFL Energia
SA to become CEO of Eletrobras, as the state-run
energy company is known. 
    Shares of Kroton SA, however, slipped 0.6 percent
as the dispute for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA
 heated up.
    The Chief Executive of Ser Educacional SA, also a
prospective buyer, told Reuters on Tuesday the company could
sweeten the terms of its bid. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               831.77     0.78     3.93
 MSCI LatAm                         2182.82     0.96    18.15
 Brazil Bovespa                    51135.95     0.59    17.96
 Mexico IPC                        45700.70    -0.01     6.34
 Chile IPSA                         3998.79     0.24     8.66
 Chile IGPA                        19753.50      0.2     8.83
 Argentina MerVal                  13936.46     1.86    19.37
 Colombia IGBC                      9900.94     0.14    15.84
 Venezuela IBC                     14064.48        0    -3.59
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.3821     0.69    16.70
 Mexico peso                        18.5500     0.40    -7.12
 Chile peso                             672     0.48     5.61
 Colombia peso                       2949.5     0.84     7.45
 Peru sol                            3.2799     0.22     4.09
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.0300    -0.43    -7.47
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.46     0.00    -1.31
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

