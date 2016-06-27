版本:
2016年 6月 28日

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 2nd day as Brexit woes linger

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, June 27 Latin American equities and
currencies fell on Monday for the second consecutive trading day
as lingering concerns over Britain's decision to leave the
European Union weighed on financial stocks.
    Shares of lenders Itaú Unibanco SA and Bradesco
SA took the most points from Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa stock index, which fell to its lowest in more
than a week.
    Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV 
fell 4.3 percent, while Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV
 dropped 3.6 percent.
    "Friday's Brexit jump scare has faded, but markets are still
worried" about the possible effects on global demand for risky
assets, SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa said.
    In currency markets, the Mexican peso  
weakened 1 percent on Monday after hitting a record low on
Friday.
    Of the region's currencies, the highly liquid Mexican peso
has been affected most by the British referendum, raising
speculation of government action to limit price pressure.
    Mexico's central bank said on Friday that it was ready to
act on interest rates ahead of a monetary policy meeting this
week. 
    Goldman Sachs put the likelihood of a rate hike, potentially
as high as 50 basis points, at 65 percent if the Mexican peso
remains under "depreciation pressure" or high volatility in the
days before the meeting, economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a
report.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               794.26    -1.44     1.48
 MSCI LatAm                         2076.75    -2.77    16.73
 Brazil Bovespa                    49198.82    -1.81    13.49
 Mexico IPC                        44166.34     -1.6     2.77
 Chile IPSA                         3965.17    -1.42     7.74
 Chile IGPA                        19588.26    -1.34     7.92
 Argentina MerVal                  13675.68    -1.78    17.13
 Colombia IGBC                      9686.95    -1.28    13.33
 Venezuela IBC                     13246.90    -0.37    -9.19
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4054    -0.79    15.90
 Mexico peso                        19.1540    -1.13   -10.04
                                                      
 Chile peso                           679.2     0.00     4.49
 Colombia peso                      3025.61    -1.90     4.75
 Peru sol                            3.3169    -0.21     2.93
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.0000    -0.47   -13.45
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.05    -0.20    -5.18
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

