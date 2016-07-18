版本:
2016年 7月 19日

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks recover as Turkey coup thwarted

SAO PAULO, July 18 Most Latin American stocks
and currencies rose on Monday as traders unwound safety bets
after a military coup attempt in Turkey proved unsuccessful.
    Investors sharply sold emerging market assets late on Friday
as the military coup unfolded, with the Mexican peso weakening
as much as 1.5 percent. 
    Spot markets in Brazil had already closed when the news
broke, but futures contracts on the real currency lost more than
1 percent to 3.30 on the dollar.
    Risk appetite recovered after President Tayyip Erdogan
thwarted the attempted coup, arresting 6,000 in the armed forces
and judiciary as of Sunday. 
    "After a busy and somewhat fraught end to the trading week,
markets are relatively calm as the situation in Turkey
stabilizes," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note.
    The Mexican currency  strengthened 0.6
percent on Monday, despite a slide in crude prices 
 driven by global oversupplies.
    Brazil's real was nearly flat after rising for four
straight trading days but first-month futures contracts 
strengthened around 0.9 percent. 
    Shares in Embraer SA fell 1.6 percent on local
news reports saying an executive at the planemaker signed a
whistleblowing agreement related to accusations of bribery in
the Dominican Republic.
    Power utility Light SA, which is not a part of
Brazil's benchmark stock index, jumped to its highest
since July 2015. A local blog said on Monday utility Equatorial
Energia SA has placed a bid to acquire Light, without
citing sources. 
    Light also asked regulators to revise the tariffs in an
extraordinary basis after suffering from delays in payments from
the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to a document obtained by
Reuters.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                870.21     0.27     9.28
 MSCI LatAm                          2380.13     1.11    28.65
 Brazil Bovespa                     56118.33     0.97    29.45
 Mexico IPC                         47052.86     0.73     9.48
 Chile IPSA                          4105.79     0.18    11.56
 Chile IGPA                         20261.07     0.16    11.62
 Argentina MerVal                   15799.85        1    35.33
 Colombia IGBC                       9904.27    -0.42    15.88
 Venezuela IBC                      12413.29     2.33   -14.91
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2548    -0.05    21.27
 Mexico peso                         18.4850     0.58    -6.79
                                                       
 Chile peso                            649.6     0.40     9.25
 Colombia peso                       2921.98    -0.10     8.46
 Peru sol                              3.278     0.00     4.15
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1100    -0.99   -14.08
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.32    -0.39    -6.85
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Luciano Costa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

