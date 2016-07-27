版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:57 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks and currency stable after Fed decision

(Recasts with afternoon prices)
    SAO PAULO, July 27 The Brazilian real and
Bovespa stock index were stable on Wednesday, after a
session in which traders were attentive to a meeting of U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers, who decided not to raise rates.
    The Mexican  peso weakened in afternoon
trading, as the Federal Reserve left the door open to raising
interest rates later this year because of lower risks for the
U.S. economy. 
    The Colombian peso weakened 0.64 percent, hit by a
drop in prices of crude. 
    Markets were mostly untroubled by news that Japan will
announce a $265 billion stimulus package next week, ramping up
pressure for the central bank to announce complementary monetary
easing following a meeting later this week. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            875.29      0.52      9.64
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2363.77      0.18     28.95
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 56838.27       0.1     31.11
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     46812.07     -0.24      8.92
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4144.70     -0.09     12.62
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     20475.62     -0.01     12.80
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               15668.63     -0.56     34.20
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9769.94      0.52     14.30
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  12322.26      0.75    -15.53
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2702     -0.02      20.7
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.8300     -0.24     -8.50
                                                    
 Chile peso                          667     -0.90      6.40
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    3081.4     -0.64      2.85
 Peru sol                          3.351      0.18      1.88
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.9950     -0.27    -13.42
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          15.5      0.19     -7.94
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier in Sao
Paulo, Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City, and Nelson
Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐