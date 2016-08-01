EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as tepid U.K. data rekindles Brexit woes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday after tepid U.K. manufacturing data reinforced concerns over economic spillover stemming from the so-called "Brexit" vote. Separate surveys showed British manufacturing shrinking at the fastest pace in over three years, while business confidence tumbled. Many investors had brushed off Britain's decision to leave the European Union, hoping that global central banks would counteract any financial turmoil with fresh stimulus. But recent figures showed growing odds that Britain could soon face a recession, weighing on appetite for risk-bearing assets. The Mexican and Colombian pesos declined on Monday after strengthening sharply on Friday. A tumble in crude prices following increases in OPEC production and U.S. oil rig additions also pressured both currencies. Brazil's central bank decision to intervene once again after standing pat for a day contributed to a drop in the real. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.3 percent as lower crude prices hit shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA . But shares of card payment processor Cielo SA rose to a one-year high ahead of quarterly results after the market close. Analysts with BTG Pactual wrote that they expect strong earnings, with only slight deceleration in transaction volumes and yields. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 883.27 1.12 9.99 MSCI LatAm 2371.37 -0.84 30.69 Brazil Bovespa 57110.04 -0.35 31.74 Mexico IPC 46865.54 0.44 9.05 Chile IPSA 4119.07 0.04 11.92 Chile IGPA 20374.18 0.03 12.25 Argentina MerVal 15590.06 -1.35 33.53 Colombia IGBC 9662.69 0 13.05 Venezuela IBC 12417.82 -4.23 -14.88 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2656 -0.71 20.87 Mexico peso 18.8550 -0.50 -8.62 Chile peso 657 -0.23 8.02 Colombia peso 3094.1 -0.88 2.43 Peru sol 3.335 0.48 2.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9500 0.40 -13.16 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.44 0.19 -7.58 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Dan Grebler)