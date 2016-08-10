版本:
UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stock markets fall as oil slides; stocks fall

(Adds closing values for indexes and currencies)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Latin American currencies
pared gains on Wednesday as crude prices turned negative, taking
the shine off an extended rally in emerging markets.
    Most stock markets in the region fell, tracking declines in
Wall Street triggered by the losses in oil. But currencies,
including those in Chile and Argentina, remained in positive
territory, with investors still chasing higher yields amid
prospects of rock-bottom interest rates abroad and a gradual but
sturdy global economic recovery.
    Oil prices  slid more than 2 percent after a
surprise build in U.S. inventories reinforced concerns about
global oversupply.
    Brazil's real posted fresh one-year highs close to
3.10 per U.S. dollar before closing up 0.13 percent at 3.13 per
greenback. 
    Colombia's peso, meanwhile, posted its sixth daily
gain to close up 1.44 percent. 
    Also weighing on some regional stock indexes was a batch of
bearish corporate reports.
    Shares in builder Cyrela SA were the biggest
losers in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after
the company reported a 62 percent drop in second-quarter income.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      daily %         YTD % change
                                     change  
                        Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets     902.99      0.36                13.71
                                             
 MSCI LatAm               2462.28     -0.37                34.56
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa          56919.78     -1.33                31.30
                                             
 Mexico IPC              47797.70      0.35                11.22
                                             
 Chile IPSA               4134.18     -0.34                12.34
                                             
 Chile IGPA              20429.88     -0.31                12.55
                                             
 Argentina MerVal        15346.41      -0.7                31.44
                                             
 Colombia IGBC            9725.50     -0.27                13.78
                                             
 Venezuela IBC           12255.10     -0.53               -15.99
                                             
                                                                
 Currencies                         daily %         YTD % change
                                     change  
                           Latest            
 Brazil real               3.1307     -0.13               -20.68
                                             
 Mexico peso              18.3510     -0.08                -6.91
                                             
 Chile peso                 648.8      0.52                 9.39
                                             
 Colombia peso            2938.06     -1.44                -7.30
                                             
 Peru sol                   3.307      0.00                 3.24
                                             
 Argentina peso           14.6600      0.89               -11.44
 (interbank)                                 
                                             
 Argentina peso             15.26      0.59                -6.49
 (parallel)                                  
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio and
Alan Crosby)

