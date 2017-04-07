版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies inch up on weak U.S. jobs data

    SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies
inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S.
jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid
result.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since
last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months.

    Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in
the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The
unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, suggesting
strength in the labor market.
    Still, the report led some traders to roll back bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase interest rates more
quickly in the coming months, supporting demand for
high-yielding emerging market currencies.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
strengthened 0.6 percent.
    Gains were limited by geopolitical concerns after the United
States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from which
U.S. President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons
attack had been launched.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               962.36     -0.1   11.72
 MSCI LatAm                         2661.59     0.85   12.75
 Brazil Bovespa                    64979.23     1.18    7.89
 Mexico IPC                        49289.25     0.56    7.99
 Chile IPSA                         4894.88    -0.06   17.91
 Chile IGPA                        24502.35    -0.01   18.17
 Argentina MerVal                  20903.20     0.43   23.56
 Colombia IGBC                     10202.76     0.17    0.74
 Venezuela IBC                     45814.20        0   44.50
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1254     0.62    3.96
 Mexico peso                        18.6410     0.56   11.28
 Chile peso                           655.5     0.15    2.32
 Colombia peso                       2857.1    -0.19    5.05
 Peru sol                             3.247     0.03    5.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.3575     0.21    3.37
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.72     0.95    7.00
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)
