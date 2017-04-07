EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies inch up on weak U.S. jobs data

SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S. jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid result. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months. Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, suggesting strength in the labor market. Still, the report led some traders to roll back bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase interest rates more quickly in the coming months, supporting demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso strengthened 0.6 percent. Gains were limited by geopolitical concerns after the United States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from which U.S. President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 962.36 -0.1 11.72 MSCI LatAm 2661.59 0.85 12.75 Brazil Bovespa 64979.23 1.18 7.89 Mexico IPC 49289.25 0.56 7.99 Chile IPSA 4894.88 -0.06 17.91 Chile IGPA 24502.35 -0.01 18.17 Argentina MerVal 20903.20 0.43 23.56 Colombia IGBC 10202.76 0.17 0.74 Venezuela IBC 45814.20 0 44.50 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1254 0.62 3.96 Mexico peso 18.6410 0.56 11.28 Chile peso 655.5 0.15 2.32 Colombia peso 2857.1 -0.19 5.05 Peru sol 3.247 0.03 5.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3575 0.21 3.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.72 0.95 7.00 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)