EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies inch up on weak U.S. jobs data

SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies
inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S.
jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid
result.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since
last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months.
Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in
the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The
unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, suggesting
strength in the labor market.
Still, the report led some traders to roll back bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase interest rates more
quickly in the coming months, supporting demand for
high-yielding emerging market currencies.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
strengthened 0.6 percent.
Gains were limited by geopolitical concerns after the United
States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from which
U.S. President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons
attack had been launched.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 962.36 -0.1 11.72
MSCI LatAm 2661.59 0.85 12.75
Brazil Bovespa 64979.23 1.18 7.89
Mexico IPC 49289.25 0.56 7.99
Chile IPSA 4894.88 -0.06 17.91
Chile IGPA 24502.35 -0.01 18.17
Argentina MerVal 20903.20 0.43 23.56
Colombia IGBC 10202.76 0.17 0.74
Venezuela IBC 45814.20 0 44.50
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1254 0.62 3.96
Mexico peso 18.6410 0.56 11.28
Chile peso 655.5 0.15 2.32
Colombia peso 2857.1 -0.19 5.05
Peru sol 3.247 0.03 5.14
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3575 0.21 3.37
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.72 0.95 7.00
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)