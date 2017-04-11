版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies down on geopolitical woes

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns
drove investors away from high-yielding assets.
    The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump
was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North
Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if
provoked.
    Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the
U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of
emerging market assets.
    The Mexican and Chilean pesos weakened
around 0.5 percent, while the Brazilian real slipped 0.3
percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.8
percent, also weighed down by concerns that President Michel
Temer may need to water down a planned pension reform further to
guarantee lawmaker support.
    Shares of airline carrier Azul SA jumped as much
as 9 percent in its market debut in the sector's first new
listing in more than a decade.
    Larger rival Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA,
not a part of the benchmark index, also rose on news that Temer
planned to allow full foreign ownership of the country's
carriers, expanding options for funding the sector's turnaround.
    Argentina's Merval stock index surpassed the 21,000
level for the first time ever, supported by the energy sector
and a strengthening currency on indications that the
central bank will further increase interest rates.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                953.99    -0.42    11.1
 MSCI LatAm                          2624.49    -0.73   12.95
 Brazil Bovespa                     64105.55    -0.84    6.44
 Mexico IPC                         49454.55    -0.17    8.35
 Chile IPSA                          4862.37    -0.78   17.13
 Chile IGPA                         24362.96    -0.74   17.50
 Argentina MerVal                   20956.82     0.14   23.87
 Colombia IGBC                      10198.37    -0.35    0.69
 Venezuela IBC                      46808.70     3.13   47.64
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1459    -0.28    3.28
 Mexico peso                         18.7505    -0.40   10.63
 Chile peso                            654.2    -0.47    2.52
 Colombia peso                        2863.5    -0.07    4.82
 Peru sol                              3.248    -0.09    5.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.2250    -0.03    4.27
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.55     0.51    8.17
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)
