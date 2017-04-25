EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as Trump tax pledges spark inflation bets

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 25 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to announce "big tax reform and tax reduction" invited bets that U.S. interest rates could rise faster than expected. Higher U.S. rates could dampen the allure of high-yielding, emerging market assets. The Colombian and Mexican pesos , as well as the Brazilian real, all weakened more than 1 percent. Still, hopes that lower taxes could lift corporate earnings helped boost world stocks for a second straight session, with most Latin American bourses tracking along. Ever since Trump's 2016 election campaign, the Republican has promised to cut taxes and invest heavily in infrastructure, fueling expectations of inflationary pressure. Trump has directed aides to move quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, a Trump administration official said. An announcement is expected on Wednesday. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.6 percent, in line with advances in Wall Street. Shares of Alpek were the biggest gainers after first-quarter operating profits fell less than expected from the year before. Shares of Brazilian college operator Kroton Educacional SA ranked among the biggest gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index following strong student intake figures. However, concerns that President Michel Temer's administration could face difficulties ensuring the approval of sweeping structural reforms helped to limit gains in Brazilian markets. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 980.86 0.98 12.65 MSCI LatAm 2611.17 -1.01 12.7 Brazil Bovespa 64468.00 0.12 7.04 Mexico IPC 49693.94 0.57 8.88 Chile IPSA 4849.43 0.01 16.81 Chile IGPA 24342.11 -0.02 17.40 Argentina MerVal 21188.77 0.08 25.24 Colombia IGBC 10155.11 0.18 0.27 Venezuela IBC 51445.90 2.99 62.26 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1652 -1.25 2.65 Mexico peso 18.9250 -1.08 9.61 Chile peso 661.2 -0.94 1.44 Colombia peso 2902.45 -1.12 3.41 Peru sol 3.246 -0.09 5.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4100 -0.06 3.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 0.50 4.86 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)