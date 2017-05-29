EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on thin trading volumes

(Updates with final prices, adds Mexico) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays. Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the sidelines. In Brazil, traders erred on the side of caution ahead of a key central bank decision after market close on Wednesday and the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. A mounting political scandal threatening to oust President Michel Temer has led many to dial back bets on a sharp 125 basis-point interest rate cut this week, with rate futures suggesting a 100 basis-point instead. Investors fear the crisis could delay the implementation of ambitious pension and labor market reforms seen as key to plug a growing budget gap. The Brazilian real slipped 0.13 percent, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.51 percent. Mexico's peso rose by 0.2 percent against the dollar, tracking gains in the price of oil. However, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said the currency could still be subject to volatility in the times ahead as the country gears up to renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement with the United States and Canada. The Mexican stock index closed down 0.45 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1015.19 -0.18 17.73 MSCI LatAm 2565.00 -0.84 9.58 Brazil Bovespa 63670.94 -0.51 5.87 Mexico IPC 49450.48 -0.45 8.34 Chile IPSA 4890.49 0.08 17.80 Chile IGPA 24529.23 0.06 18.30 Argentina MerVal 22347.43 0.92 32.09 Colombia IGBC 10757.22 0.26 6.21 Venezuela IBC 73959.10 -0.22 133.27 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2695 -0.13 -0.22 Mexico peso 18.472 0.2 12.30 Chile peso 674.1 -0.37 -0.56 Colombia peso 2910.75 -0.03 3.12 Peru sol 3.285 -0.27 3.93 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9500 0.03 -0.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.36 -0.43 2.81 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)