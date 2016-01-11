版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 22:29 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, Brazil real gain but China worries linger

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 The Mexican peso and the
Brazilian real strengthened on Monday after heavy losses last
week, but concerns lingered about erratic currency policy in
China.
    The Chinese central bank let the yuan rise for the second
day in a row after allowing the currency to post its biggest
loss in five months less than a week earlier. 
    Traders had interpreted the slide in the yuan as a sign of
wider economic weakness in the world's second biggest economy.
Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as confused investors tried to
parse policymakers' intent.
    "The Chinese refuse to fix things," said Pedro Tuesta, an
economist with 4Cast Inc in Washington D.C. "The Mexican peso is
having a technical rebound, but with oil prices down we should
expect a test to 18 per dollar soon."
    The Mexican peso strengthened about 0.6 percent to
17.8 per dollar after hitting a record low on Friday. The move
came even though crude prices dropped for a sixth day on
geopolitical worries and a global supply glut.
    The Brazilian real also advanced after the country's central
bank vowed to take action to curb double-digit inflation. Yields
paid on short-term interest rate futures contracts rose as
traders bet on a rate hike this month. <0#2DIJ:> 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               726.64    -1.81     -6.81
 MSCI LatAm                         1689.03     0.87     -8.49
 Brazil Bovespa                    40932.13     0.79     -5.58
 Chile IPSA                         3565.92     0.19     -3.11
 Chile IGPA                        17649.18     0.18     -2.77
 Colombia IGBC                      8121.99    -0.46     -4.98
 Venezuela IBC                     14598.62     0.05    278.33
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         4.0112     0.66    -33.75
 Mexico peso                        17.8366     0.56    -17.34
 Chile peso                           727.9    -0.03    -16.69
 Colombia peso                      3266.16    -0.11    -26.89
 Peru sol                             3.421     0.13    -12.92
 Argentina peso (interbank)         13.8700     0.07    -38.36
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.4     0.28     -2.78
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐