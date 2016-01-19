EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens on oil slump, global growth worries

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday as worries about slumping oil prices and a
global economic slowdown pushed investors to sell riskier
assets.
The Mexican peso shed 0.4 percent against the dollar
while the Brazilian real bid 0.5 percent weaker.
U.S. crude oil dropped 3 percent, and U.S. stock
markets retreated from early gains.
Emerging market currencies have been hammered so far this
year amid concerns about slower growth in China, the world's
second-biggest economy, and a slump in global oil prices
to a 12-year low.
Both Mexico and Brazil are major oil producers.
Stock markets around the region held onto slim gains after
weak data in China stoked hopes of more economic stimulus from
the government to prop up the slowing economy.
Yields paid on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures
contracts in the country <0#2DIJ:> dropped sharply ahead of a
monetary policy announcement from the country's central bank on
Wednesday.
Traders bet that Brazil's central bank could raise its
benchmark rate less than expected or keep it stable after the
bank's president said he would take into account a "significant"
cut in the country's growth outlook.
"It is strange that they release a statement like this on
the first day of a (two-day) policy meeting, to say the least,"
said Arlindo Sa, head of interest rates trading at Icap
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "I still believe that the chances of an
increase are bigger but I would not be surprised if rates are
left untouched."
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 714.37 1.56 -10.04
MSCI LatAm 1617.14 0.51 -11.62
Brazil Bovespa 38057.01 0.32 -12.21
Mexico IPC 40809.25 0.5 -5.05
Chile IPSA 3479.40 0.15 -5.46
Chile IGPA 17269.31 0.14 -4.86
Argentina MerVal 9801.27 0.45 -16.05
Colombia IGBC 8022.25 2.2 -6.14
Venezuela IBC 14465.42 6.41 -0.84
