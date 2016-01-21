版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico currencies fall again despite market rise

(Recasts with Mexico peso, adds policymaker comment, updates
prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 21 The Brazilian real slumped 1.7
percent on steady interest rates while Mexico's peso tumbled to
a record low on Thursday, even as hopes for more monetary
stimulus buoyed other markets across the region.
    Brazil's central bank surprised many investors and held its
benchmark interest rate steady late on Wednesday, sending the
currency as low as 4.1723 per dollar, its weakest since a
nadir of 4.2482 hit four months ago. It later slightly recovered
to a 1.5 percent loss for the day. 
    In Mexico, investors increased their demand for the
greenback on Thursday, pushing the peso down to a record 18.80
per dollar in a volatile session. The country's finance minister
and the head of the central bank both said the peso was
undervalued and should rebound.  
    While the currencies of the region's two largest economies
slumped, their stock markets and those across the region gained
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised hopes
for new monetary easing. The decision boosted stock markets and
sent oil prices up from 12-year lows. 
    The Colombian peso hit a record high of 3,406.9 per
dollar, closing up 2.2 percent, while Argentina's stock index
jumped 4.5 percent, its sharpest rise in three months.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            690.22     -0.37    -12.77
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1577.31     -0.21    -13.61
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 37717.11      0.19    -12.99
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     41166.88      0.79     -4.21
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3474.68      0.55     -5.58
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     17241.38      0.47     -5.01
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                9819.61      4.45    -15.89
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8192.04      1.35     -4.16
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  14492.40      0.13     -0.66
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      4.1644     -1.51     -5.51
                                                    
 Mexico peso                       18.73     -1.16     -8.01
                                                    
 Chile peso                        724.7      0.59     -2.07
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3317.87      2.21     -4.69
                                                    
 Peru sol                         3.4471     -0.06     -0.96
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      13.5950     -0.70     -4.51
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.31      0.28     -0.28
                                                    
 
 (Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Anna Yukhananov;
Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)

